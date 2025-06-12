Unrest in Northern Ireland: A Third Night of Chaos
Violence shook Northern Ireland for a third straight night, marked by attacks on police and arson in Ballymena and Larne. The unrest, initially sparked by a court hearing involving two boys, has drawn condemnation from political leaders as a sign of persistent racial tensions.
Violence erupted across Northern Ireland for the third consecutive night, with unrest escalating in Ballymena. The outbreak of riots involved hundreds of masked individuals attacking law enforcement and setting homes ablaze, actions denounced by police as "racist thuggery."
This surge in violence was initially sparked by the court appearances of two 14-year-old boys accused of sexual assault, a case which aggravated racial tensions within the community. The unrest saw multiple properties damaged, forcing migrant families to flee for safety.
In response, police employed water cannons against rioters. While tensions persisted in Larne and Newtownabbey, political leaders, including Northern Ireland's Communities Minister, condemned the attacks as communities reeled from the destructive events.
