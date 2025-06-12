From Turmoil to Music: A Day of Contrasts in the U.S.
The passing of Brian Wilson, the legendary Beach Boys cofounder, marks a poignant moment in music history. His achievements and lifelong challenges in mental health leave a lasting legacy. A broad spectrum of news unfolds, from political lawsuits and Pentagon decisions to US protests, showcasing a complex national narrative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:28 IST
The United States witnessed a day of wide-ranging news, from political maneuverings to cultural losses.
The Pentagon announced the cancellation of the M10 Booker combat vehicles procurement amidst shifting global scenarios. Meanwhile, Tennessee's Attorney General took legal action against the US Department of Education over grants benefiting Hispanic-serving colleges, signaling rising tensions over affirmative action policies.
Amid this, the legendary Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson passed away at 82, leaving behind a legacy marked by musical genius and personal struggles with mental health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
