From Turmoil to Music: A Day of Contrasts in the U.S.

The United States witnessed a day of wide-ranging news, from political maneuverings to cultural losses.

The Pentagon announced the cancellation of the M10 Booker combat vehicles procurement amidst shifting global scenarios. Meanwhile, Tennessee's Attorney General took legal action against the US Department of Education over grants benefiting Hispanic-serving colleges, signaling rising tensions over affirmative action policies.

Amid this, the legendary Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson passed away at 82, leaving behind a legacy marked by musical genius and personal struggles with mental health.

