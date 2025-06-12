Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: IAEA's Resolution on Iran's Nuclear Program

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors passed a confidential resolution addressing Iran's incomplete cooperation on its nuclear program. Iran failed to meet the Agency's requirements, causing an impasse. The Board urges Iran to fulfill its obligations to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities and encourages diplomatic resolutions.

Updated: 12-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:23 IST
  • Austria

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors has issued a pressing resolution concerning Iran's nuclear program. The resolution, still confidential, accentuates Tehran's non-compliance with critical aspects of its Safeguards Agreement.

Key findings reveal Iran's ongoing failure to provide credible explanations for uranium traces at undisclosed sites, hampering the Agency's verification processes. Despite repeated opportunities and directives from the IAEA, Tehran remains at an impasse over its obligations.

The resolution emphasizes the urgency for Iran to comply, noting the potential implications for international peace. The IAEA's call to action stresses diplomatic efforts and cooperation with countries like the United States to address nuclear concerns.

