Texas Mobilizes: National Guard Deployed Amid Statewide Protests

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the deployment of over 5,000 National Guard troops and more than 2,000 state police to manage protests against President Donald Trump and federal immigration raids. Demonstrations, part of the 'No Kings' movement, occurred in various Texas cities, with some leading to clashes and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive response to protests against President Donald Trump and federal immigration raids, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the deployment of over 5,000 National Guard troops and more than 2,000 state police, aiming to assist local enforcement efforts.

Though the exact locations of the deployments were not specified, troops were observed in downtown San Antonio, where protests gathered significant numbers of demonstrators but remained peaceful.

Additional demonstrations are planned across Texas, including in Houston, Austin, and Dallas. While some protests this week led to brief clashes resulting in arrests, Governor Abbott emphasized that Texas will enforce the law against violent acts, contrasting himself to California Governor Gavin Newsom's stance.

