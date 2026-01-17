Left Menu

Community Vigil: Protecting Schools Amid Immigration Raids in Minneapolis

Peter Brown, an 81-year-old retired lawyer, joins parents in Minneapolis to patrol schools against federal immigration raids. The community, fearing deportations, engages in protective measures for immigrant families and educators. Despite DHS’s assurances, the presence of ICE agents creates fear, altering daily routines and school attendance.

17-01-2026
Peter Brown, a retired lawyer, has become a guardian figure at Green Central Elementary in Minneapolis. As federal immigration raids escalate, his vigil outside the school symbolizes community resistance against governmental actions perceived as intimidating. Brown stands ready to alert others with his neon vest, whistle, and walkie-talkie.

The federal government's deployment of 3,000 agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area has shifted local dynamics. Parents have organized patrols, and many are escorting immigrant educators to ensure their safety. While DHS insists its operations do not target schools, community members recount increasing encounters with ICE, resulting in widespread apprehension.

Families are adapting to the new reality as school attendance dwindles, with some districts opting for online classes. Community solidarity is visible through efforts to deliver food and raise funds for affected families. However, the fear of deportation looms large, prompting parents like Kelly to remain vigilant in protecting their children and community.

