Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Protests and Anti-Immigration March

Minneapolis faces a tense weekend with a planned rally by a pro-Trump activist and counter-protests organized against him. Authorities prepare for potential violence, deploying police in riot gear. The activist aims to lead a controversial march while citizens and officials brace for escalating clashes over immigration policies.

Updated: 18-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:23 IST
Minneapolis is on high alert this weekend as a planned rally by online activist Jake Lang, a participant in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, stirs tensions. The rally, described by Lang as an 'anti-fraud' march, aims to burn copies of the Koran and leads to potential clashes.

A counter-protest organized by the People's Action Coalition Against Trump is expected to occur nearby. With fears of confrontation, Minnesota authorities have placed the National Guard on standby, and local police in SWAT gear have mobilized to maintain order in downtown Minneapolis.

The recent killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent has further inflamed sentiments in the area, intensifying protests against President Trump's immigration enforcement in Minnesota. Meanwhile, a federal investigation is underway, scrutinizing state and city officials for their handling of such issues amid rising community tensions.

