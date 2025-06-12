Unraveling the Web: Murder, Deception, and Accusations in Meghalaya

The mysterious murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya has shocked many. His wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, are among five accused of plotting his death. Kushwaha's family, however, insists on his innocence, citing a lack of motive.

Chunni Devi, Kushwaha's mother, has fervently defended her son, emphasizing that Raghuvanshi was not an enemy and that no benefit could be gained from his death. Sonam is accused of orchestrating the murder with Kushwaha using three hired assassins, but Kushwaha's family contends he had no romantic ties with her.

As the investigation continues under the Meghalaya police, questions remain about the alleged conspiracy. Kushwaha's sister supports her brother's claims of innocence, as authorities piece together events from the fatal trip. Missing since May 23, Raghuvanshi's body surfaced on June 2 with signs of foul play, prompting an ongoing pursuit of justice.