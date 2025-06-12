Left Menu

Political Rebirth: G Janardhan Reddy's Return from Conviction

Former BJP Minister G Janardhan Reddy has been granted bail and had his conviction suspended in an illegal mining case by the Telangana High Court. With his MLA status restored, Reddy aims to develop his constituency and serve the people, after a tough legal and political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:09 IST
Political Rebirth: G Janardhan Reddy's Return from Conviction
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, former BJP Minister G Janardhan Reddy, who was embroiled in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case, has received a reprieve from the Telangana High Court. The court suspended his conviction and prison sentence, granting him bail and reinstating his position as MLA of Karnataka.

Reddy expressed his gratitude for what he termed as a 'political rebirth,' attributing his resurgence to divine intervention and the support of his constituency's people. He has resolved to develop the Anjanadri area in his Gangavati constituency, drawing inspiration from revered locations like Tirupati and Ayodhya.

The former minister acknowledged the adversity he faced, including a previous 42-month jail term and a recent 36-day incarceration, but remains optimistic about his future endeavors. Having previously formed the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, Reddy has rejoined the BJP ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025