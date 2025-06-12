Political Rebirth: G Janardhan Reddy's Return from Conviction

In a significant turn of events, former BJP Minister G Janardhan Reddy, who was embroiled in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case, has received a reprieve from the Telangana High Court. The court suspended his conviction and prison sentence, granting him bail and reinstating his position as MLA of Karnataka.

Reddy expressed his gratitude for what he termed as a 'political rebirth,' attributing his resurgence to divine intervention and the support of his constituency's people. He has resolved to develop the Anjanadri area in his Gangavati constituency, drawing inspiration from revered locations like Tirupati and Ayodhya.

The former minister acknowledged the adversity he faced, including a previous 42-month jail term and a recent 36-day incarceration, but remains optimistic about his future endeavors. Having previously formed the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, Reddy has rejoined the BJP ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)