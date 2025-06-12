Christian Tein's Release: A Turning Point in New Caledonia's Independence Struggle

A French appeals court has freed pro-independence leader Christian Tein from prison, reinforcing a previous lower court order in the wake of deadly riots across New Caledonia last year. The release, confirmed by the Paris Court of Appeals, places Tein under judicial supervision.

The unrest erupted in spring 2024 after French lawmakers decided to extend voting rights in New Caledonia to thousands more French citizen residents, which was fiercely opposed by the indigenous Kanak population. Their fear was that the new legislation could dilute their voting power, complicating the path towards an independence referendum. The situation became so volatile that President Emmanuel Macron was compelled to declare a state of emergency.

In June 2024, authorities arrested Tein, who led a protest organization known as the Field Action Coordination Cell. Tein was extradited to France in connection with his role in orchestrating protest barricades in the capital, Noumea. Subsequent government action in October 2024 reversed the controversial voting overhaul.