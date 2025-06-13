Swift and Sudden: Taiwan's Sea Drones on Guard

Just off the small Taiwan fishing port of Wushi, a Taiwanese company is experimenting with a powerful yet unglamorous addition to the island's military arsenal — sea drones.

Drawing lessons from Ukraine's successful deployment in the Black Sea, Taiwan sees these explosive-laden, remotely controlled vessels as a cost-effective means of defense against potential Chinese aggression. Taiwan's transformation towards 'asymmetric warfare' is encouraged by the United States, aiming for mobile, affordable, yet impactful military tools like sea drones.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology's "Swift and Sudden" project, supported by Defence Minister Wellington Koo, plans to integrate sea drones into Taiwan's defense budget. Companies like Thunder Tiger and Lungteh Shipbuilding are showcasing these innovative uncrewed vehicles, enhancing Taiwan's unpredictable military posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)