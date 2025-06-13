Left Menu

Swift and Sudden: Taiwan's Sea Drones on Guard

Taiwan is testing sea drones as a low-cost, effective defense tool against potential Chinese invasion, inspired by Ukraine's use. The "Swift and Sudden" project is part of broader asymmetric warfare development. These uncrewed, explosive-packed vessels promise to enhance Taiwan's military capabilities unpredictably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:33 IST
Swift and Sudden: Taiwan's Sea Drones on Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Just off the small Taiwan fishing port of Wushi, a Taiwanese company is experimenting with a powerful yet unglamorous addition to the island's military arsenal — sea drones.

Drawing lessons from Ukraine's successful deployment in the Black Sea, Taiwan sees these explosive-laden, remotely controlled vessels as a cost-effective means of defense against potential Chinese aggression. Taiwan's transformation towards 'asymmetric warfare' is encouraged by the United States, aiming for mobile, affordable, yet impactful military tools like sea drones.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology's "Swift and Sudden" project, supported by Defence Minister Wellington Koo, plans to integrate sea drones into Taiwan's defense budget. Companies like Thunder Tiger and Lungteh Shipbuilding are showcasing these innovative uncrewed vehicles, enhancing Taiwan's unpredictable military posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025