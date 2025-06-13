Israeli Strikes on Iran: A Decisive Moment in History
Israel launched strikes against Iranian nuclear sites to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared it a historic move and mentioned targeting Iranian scientists and missile factories. Global reactions call for calm and diplomacy amidst escalating tensions.
Early Friday, Israel launched significant strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, aiming to halt Tehran's potential development of atomic weaponry. Explosions were reported at various Iranian facilities, including the main uranium enrichment site. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the actions as crucial for Israeli history, indicating that these operations, targeting Iranian scientists and missile facilities, would extend over several days.
In response to potential Iranian retaliation through missile and drone strikes, Israel declared a state of emergency. Global reactions varied, with cautionary statements emanating from several international leaders.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted the U.S. had no involvement in the strikes, urging Iran not to target American interests. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concern over the escalation, urging diplomacy to avoid exacerbating regional tensions. New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon labeled the situation an unwelcome development in an already volatile region, highlighting the dangers of further conflict.
