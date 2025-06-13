Israel's Bold Strikes: A New Chapter in Middle Eastern Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel announced that it launched strikes against Iranian nuclear targets early Friday. The operations aim to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, with explosions reported at Iran's primary uranium enrichment site.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as a 'decisive moment' in the nation's history. He stated that the strikes would target Iranian scientists and missile factories, forewarning that the mission would extend over several days. In response, Israel has declared a state of emergency, expecting potential retaliatory measures from Iran, including missile and drone attacks.

The international response has been swift. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the U.S. was not involved and emphasized the protection of American troops. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon warned against further destabilization. Meanwhile, Japan stresses diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation.