Tensions Escalate as U.S. Distances Itself from Israel-Iran Conflict

The Trump administration attempted to delineate its position on Thursday, distancing the United States from Israel's recent strikes on Iran. These attacks potentially complicate President Trump's drive to secure a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Marco Rubio, serving as Trump's Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, emphasized the unilateral nature of Israel's actions. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran," Rubio asserted, highlighting the United States' focus on safeguarding its forces in the region.

Prior to the strikes, President Trump had underscored the need for diplomatic solutions, even as he acknowledged the possibility of military action against Iran. Meanwhile, tensions remain high, with ongoing negotiations scheduled in Oman and concerns about potential retaliatory measures from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)