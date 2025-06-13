Hezbollah Vows Restraint Amidst Rising Tensions

In a significant announcement, a Hezbollah official clarified on Friday that the Iran-supported Lebanese militant group would not independently strike Israel in response to Israeli attacks on Iran. The statement highlights Hezbollah's strategic choice to avoid escalating regional tensions while signaling continued solidarity with Iran.

Hezbollah's decision to abstain from unilateral military action comes in the wake of recent Israeli actions that have intensified geopolitical frictions. The group's measured response underscores its commitment to supporting Iran, with a clear message of condemnation aimed at Israel's strikes.

This stance reflects a broader strategy of calculated restraint, maintaining Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon and the region without triggering further conflict. The official statement, shared through Reuters, cements Hezbollah's position as an ally to Iran while advocating for regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)