European Leaders Confer on Middle East Tensions
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed over the phone the recent Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian military response. The leaders agreed to maintain close communication amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, European leaders Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer connected over a phone call on Friday.
The discussion centered on Israel's recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and the military response from Tehran, highlighting the urgency for diplomatic dialogues.
A spokesperson for the German government confirmed that the leaders vowed to stay in close contact, underscoring Europe's involvement in seeking stability in the region.
