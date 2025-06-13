European Leaders Confer on Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, European leaders Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer connected over a phone call on Friday.

The discussion centered on Israel's recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and the military response from Tehran, highlighting the urgency for diplomatic dialogues.

A spokesperson for the German government confirmed that the leaders vowed to stay in close contact, underscoring Europe's involvement in seeking stability in the region.

