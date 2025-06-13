Cops Nabbed: Constable Jailed for In-Custody Escape

A local court handed down a year-long prison sentence to a police constable and an accomplice involved in a daring escape from custody that occurred earlier this year.

The incident involved Sumit Kumar fleeing from court premises on November 18, 2023. Both he and Constable Pawan Kumar were convicted under sections 223 and 224 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate levied a Rs 1,000 fine against each, as confirmed by Prosecution Officer K C Morye.

(With inputs from agencies.)