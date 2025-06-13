Left Menu

Cops Nabbed: Constable Jailed for In-Custody Escape

A police constable and an accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment each for an escape from police custody in 2023. Constable Pawan Kumar and accused Sumit Kumar were found guilty under IPC sections for allowing and making an escape. A fine was imposed on both.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:18 IST
A local court handed down a year-long prison sentence to a police constable and an accomplice involved in a daring escape from custody that occurred earlier this year.

The incident involved Sumit Kumar fleeing from court premises on November 18, 2023. Both he and Constable Pawan Kumar were convicted under sections 223 and 224 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate levied a Rs 1,000 fine against each, as confirmed by Prosecution Officer K C Morye.

