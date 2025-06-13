Charges Loom Over Baltic Sea Mishap: Oil Tanker Under Scrutiny

Finnish prosecutors are evaluating whether to charge three senior officers from an oil tanker allegedly responsible for damaging vital undersea power and telecom cables in the Baltic Sea.

The tanker, registered in the Cook Islands as Eagle S, is suspected of dragging its anchor across the seabed last December, severing the Estlink 2 power cable linking Finland and Estonia, as well as four internet lines. Finland's National Bureau of Investigation concluded its probe, suspecting aggravated criminal mischief and interference with telecommunications by the Eagle S's officers.

Despite these allegations, the accused officers deny any misconduct. The incident occurs amidst heightened regional vigilance for sabotage of subsea infrastructure, which can also suffer from technical or accidental disruptions. Legal representatives for the UAE-based Eagle S owner argue the events transpired beyond Finnish jurisdiction.

