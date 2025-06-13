Left Menu

Charges Loom Over Baltic Sea Mishap: Oil Tanker Under Scrutiny

Finnish authorities are contemplating charges against three senior officers of an oil tanker, Eagle S. Suspected of damaging Baltic Sea undersea cables last December, the case revolves around allegations of criminal mischief and telecom interference. The tanker allegedly broke crucial power and internet lines by dragging its anchor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:01 IST
Finnish prosecutors are evaluating whether to charge three senior officers from an oil tanker allegedly responsible for damaging vital undersea power and telecom cables in the Baltic Sea.

The tanker, registered in the Cook Islands as Eagle S, is suspected of dragging its anchor across the seabed last December, severing the Estlink 2 power cable linking Finland and Estonia, as well as four internet lines. Finland's National Bureau of Investigation concluded its probe, suspecting aggravated criminal mischief and interference with telecommunications by the Eagle S's officers.

Despite these allegations, the accused officers deny any misconduct. The incident occurs amidst heightened regional vigilance for sabotage of subsea infrastructure, which can also suffer from technical or accidental disruptions. Legal representatives for the UAE-based Eagle S owner argue the events transpired beyond Finnish jurisdiction.

