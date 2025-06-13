Swift Police Action: Gang Nabbed After Gold Heist in Mumbai

In a swift operation, Mumbai police arrested five members of a gang just hours after they looted three kilograms of gold and ornaments, valued at Rs 2.55 crore, from a jeweller and his nephew in the Nagpada area.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning when the jeweller and his nephew, traveling on a scooter, were intercepted by the gang. They were carrying gold items in a bag when four men attacked them and escaped with the loot.

A case was registered at Nagpada police station, and a parallel investigation by the Crime Branch led to the capture of the main perpetrator, Abdul Hakim Abdul Kadir, within 12 hours. Authorities recovered all stolen gold, and his four associates were soon apprehended.

