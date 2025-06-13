Left Menu

Swift Police Action: Gang Nabbed After Gold Heist in Mumbai

Five members of a gang were quickly arrested after they stole three kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 2.55 crore, in Mumbai's Nagpada. The theft occurred when the victims were approached and assaulted. The prompt arrest led to the recovery of the stolen gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:15 IST
Swift Police Action: Gang Nabbed After Gold Heist in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, Mumbai police arrested five members of a gang just hours after they looted three kilograms of gold and ornaments, valued at Rs 2.55 crore, from a jeweller and his nephew in the Nagpada area.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning when the jeweller and his nephew, traveling on a scooter, were intercepted by the gang. They were carrying gold items in a bag when four men attacked them and escaped with the loot.

A case was registered at Nagpada police station, and a parallel investigation by the Crime Branch led to the capture of the main perpetrator, Abdul Hakim Abdul Kadir, within 12 hours. Authorities recovered all stolen gold, and his four associates were soon apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025