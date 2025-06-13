Tragic Plane Crash Spurs Global Shock and Diplomatic Dialogues
India grapples with a tragic Air India plane crash, claiming 265 lives. While a lone survivor recounts his miraculous escape, DGCA orders enhanced inspections for Boeing 787 fleets. In parallel, Indian PM Modi discusses regional peace with Israeli PM Netanyahu, reflecting global anxieties over West Asia tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a somber turn of events, India mourns the devastating crash of an Air India plane en route to London, which resulted in the tragic death of 265 passengers. The crash only spared one individual, who remains in disbelief over his survival.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) responded swiftly, mandating enhanced inspections of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet to ensure passenger safety in the future.
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in light of rising tensions in West Asia, discussed the necessity for peace with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hinting at the global implications of regional conflicts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel says it will establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports AP.
Israel's Controversial Settlement Strategy: Shaping the West Bank Landscape
Israel's Settlement Expansion Sparks Tension in West Bank
Israel's Decision to Establish New Settlements Sparks Controversy
Israel Approves Controversial New Settlements in West Bank