Tragic Plane Crash Spurs Global Shock and Diplomatic Dialogues

In a somber turn of events, India mourns the devastating crash of an Air India plane en route to London, which resulted in the tragic death of 265 passengers. The crash only spared one individual, who remains in disbelief over his survival.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) responded swiftly, mandating enhanced inspections of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet to ensure passenger safety in the future.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in light of rising tensions in West Asia, discussed the necessity for peace with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hinting at the global implications of regional conflicts.