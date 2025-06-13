Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unfolds in NCLT: Deputy Registrar Granted Bail

A special court granted bail to Charan Pratap Singh, deputy registrar of NCLT Mumbai, in a bribery case. Singh was accused of demanding a bribe to settle a hotel ownership dispute. CBI caught an associate accepting the amount. The detailed order from Judge AV Kharkar is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Court on Friday sanctioned bail for Charan Pratap Singh, Deputy Registrar of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai. Singh is involved in a high-profile bribery case.

The legal proceedings stemmed from a complaint by a hotel owner embroiled in an ownership dispute with siblings, which was initially filed in the NCLT in November 2020. Singh was accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of demanding an illicit payment of Rs 3.50 lakh to sway the case verdict using his position and influence.

A pivotal moment in the case occurred when an individual was apprehended accepting the bribe on Singh's behalf. Despite these allegations, special CBI Judge AV Kharkar granted bail to Singh as no direct evidence firmly substantiated the bribery claims.

