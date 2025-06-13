Marines in LA: A New Wave of Federal Response
The U.S. Marines have been deployed to Los Angeles to safeguard the Wilshire federal building amid ongoing protests against immigration raids. Authorized by President Trump, 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines are involved, with more troops potentially joining. Despite the unrest, the situation has remained mostly non-violent.
The deployment of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles marks a significant federal response as protests against immigration raids enter their second week. Marines are set to take position at the Wilshire federal building, echoing military involvement under President Trump's directives. The situation unfolds amidst Los Angeles's simmering tension.
With 4,000 National Guard troops and a task force of 700 Marines authorized, Major General Scott Sherman reported the initial arrival of around 200 Marines. Thus far, Marines and Guardsmen have been observers as law enforcement handles arrests, stepping in only if threats arise.
Though President Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act to expand military roles in law enforcement, such measures remain rare outside wartime. Across the U.S., cities brace for further protests, expecting demonstrations against the weekend's military parade, despite previous protests being largely peaceful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam
U.S. House Approves Landmark Immigration Enforcement Bill
Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings
Mass Deportation of Bangladeshi Nationals from Delhi Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Trump's Domestic Firing Line: Tariffs, Immigration, and High-Stakes Negotiations