Iran and U.S. Clash at the U.N. Over Israel's Strikes

The United States and Iran clashed at the U.N. after Israel's strikes on Iran. Iran accused the U.S. of supporting the attacks, while the U.S. denied involvement and urged Iran to negotiate over its nuclear program. Talks in Oman remain uncertain amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 04:37 IST
The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified, with the United States denying allegations of complicity in Israel's recent strikes against Iran. During a heated session at the United Nations Security Council, Iranian envoy Amir Saeid Iravani accused Washington of aiding Israel's actions, which he claimed were against diplomatic efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened action against Iran if it failed to reach an agreement on its nuclear program. However, uncertainty looms over the planned U.S.-Iran discussions in Oman, following Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel and subsequent diplomatic tensions.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon defended Israel's actions as self-preservation, citing intelligence that indicated Iran was on the verge of producing nuclear weapons. As tensions rise, the U.S. continues to push for a diplomatic solution to prevent nuclear proliferation in the region.

