Dark Web Drug Marketplace 'Archetyp Market' Disassembled Across Europe
Europol announces the dismantling of the 'Archetyp Market', a dark web drug marketplace. Operations conducted last week in multiple European countries, including Germany and Spain, resulted in the arrest of the platform's administrator and the shutdown of its infrastructure. This marks a significant effort against synthetic opioid trafficking.
In a coordinated international effort, Europol and U.S. authorities have successfully dismantled the 'Archetyp Market,' a dark web marketplace notorious for trafficking synthetic opioids among other drugs. Last week, law enforcement agencies conducted operations across several European countries including Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.
The infrastructural backbone of this illicit platform was taken offline in the Netherlands, while the arrest of a 30-year-old German administrator took place in Barcelona. This marks a significant blow against one of the few darknet markets permitting the sale of dangerous substances such as fentanyl.
According to Europol's deputy executive director of operations, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, this action disrupts a major supply channel for some of the world's deadliest substances and serves as a warning to others seeking refuge in the anonymity of the dark web.
