Left Menu

Dark Web Drug Marketplace 'Archetyp Market' Disassembled Across Europe

Europol announces the dismantling of the 'Archetyp Market', a dark web drug marketplace. Operations conducted last week in multiple European countries, including Germany and Spain, resulted in the arrest of the platform's administrator and the shutdown of its infrastructure. This marks a significant effort against synthetic opioid trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:39 IST
Dark Web Drug Marketplace 'Archetyp Market' Disassembled Across Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a coordinated international effort, Europol and U.S. authorities have successfully dismantled the 'Archetyp Market,' a dark web marketplace notorious for trafficking synthetic opioids among other drugs. Last week, law enforcement agencies conducted operations across several European countries including Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.

The infrastructural backbone of this illicit platform was taken offline in the Netherlands, while the arrest of a 30-year-old German administrator took place in Barcelona. This marks a significant blow against one of the few darknet markets permitting the sale of dangerous substances such as fentanyl.

According to Europol's deputy executive director of operations, Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, this action disrupts a major supply channel for some of the world's deadliest substances and serves as a warning to others seeking refuge in the anonymity of the dark web.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025