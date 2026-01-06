Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton addressed the issue of under-reporting crimes, urging public cooperation for effective law enforcement. He spoke at the inauguration of the new Superintendent of Police office and police barrack in Wokha district.

Patton highlighted the importance of timely crime reporting for justice, policing, and resource allocation. He noted that unreported cases skew law enforcement assessments and future planning.

The event was attended by senior police officials and civil society members. Infrastructure improvements aim to boost police morale and efficiency, with Patton thanking contributors, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, for their support and resources.