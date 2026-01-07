Cambodia Extradites Individuals Amid Sino-Law Enforcement Collaboration

Cambodia has extradited three individuals to China following a collaborative investigation targeting transnational crime, the nation's interior ministry announced on Wednesday. The individuals, all Chinese nationals, were sent back upon Beijing's request.

A statement from the ministry confirmed the extradition, noting the revocation of Cambodian citizenship for one of the accused, Chen Zhi. Specifics regarding the allegations against Chen Zhi remain undisclosed.

Efforts to obtain a comment from China's foreign ministry have yet to receive a response. The investigation highlights the ongoing international cooperation in addressing cross-border criminal activities.