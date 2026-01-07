Left Menu

Cambodia Extradites Individuals Amid Sino-Law Enforcement Collaboration

Cambodia's interior ministry extradited three individuals to China after a lengthy joint investigation into transnational crime. Among them was Chen Zhi, whose Cambodian citizenship was revoked. The ministry did not provide detailed information about Chen Zhi or the alleged crimes, and China has not commented on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:48 IST
Cambodia Extradites Individuals Amid Sino-Law Enforcement Collaboration
extradition

Cambodia has extradited three individuals to China following a collaborative investigation targeting transnational crime, the nation's interior ministry announced on Wednesday. The individuals, all Chinese nationals, were sent back upon Beijing's request.

A statement from the ministry confirmed the extradition, noting the revocation of Cambodian citizenship for one of the accused, Chen Zhi. Specifics regarding the allegations against Chen Zhi remain undisclosed.

Efforts to obtain a comment from China's foreign ministry have yet to receive a response. The investigation highlights the ongoing international cooperation in addressing cross-border criminal activities.

TRENDING

1
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
2
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
3
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India
4
Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Grok AI obscene content issue.

Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Gr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026