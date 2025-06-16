Left Menu

Stalled Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks on Hold

The next Russia-U.S. talks aimed at resolving issues in bilateral relations have been canceled by the United States, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry. Despite the setback, Russia's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, expressed hope for a brief pause in negotiations between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, the anticipated Russia-U.S. discussions intended to address bilateral "irritants" have been abruptly canceled. The update was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

While the talks' cancellation originated from the American side, the Russian government remains hopeful. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed optimism that this hiatus would not endure for an extended period.

The diplomatic relationship between the two nations continues to navigate through complex challenges, as this pause adds another layer of uncertainty to their interactions.

