Kerala's Call for Cooperative Federalism and Skill Development

Kerala's Labour Minister V Sivankutty emphasized cooperative federalism and equitable state treatment at the Kaushal Manthan conclave. He advocated for skill development recognition, enhanced financial support for state initiatives, and increased central government contribution in upgrading training infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala, on Monday, stressed the vital role of cooperative federalism and called on the central government for fair treatment of all states, regardless of political affiliations.

Addressing the Kaushal Manthan conclave in Hyderabad, Labour Minister V Sivankutty urged for institutional recognition of skill development achievements and cross-learning platforms.

He highlighted the importance of continued support for skill development missions and proposed establishing a national center for skilled professional interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

