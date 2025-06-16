Amit Shah Charts New Disaster Management Vision at National Conference

In a compelling address at the Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and Disaster Response Forces from across India’s States and Union Territories, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah laid out a transformative vision for disaster management in India. Held in New Delhi on June 16, 2025, the conference was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, and several other senior officials.

The event marked a pivotal moment in India’s national strategy for managing natural and man-made disasters, with the Home Minister emphasizing a “Whole of Government” approach, a dramatic shift from reactive relief to a proactive, integrated model focused on ‘zero casualty’.

Unified Platform for National Preparedness

In his keynote address, Shri Amit Shah noted that the past two years have seen unprecedented convergence among all agencies involved in disaster management. Through unified workshops and multi-stakeholder coordination, India has developed an integrated framework that transcends departmental silos and promotes nationwide preparedness.

“This whole-of-government strategy,” he said, “has not only rectified past inefficiencies but has enabled comprehensive planning across states, local units, and central agencies.”

India as a Global Disaster Resilience Leader

Shri Shah asserted that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a global leader in disaster management. Backed by robust institutions such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the country now showcases its disaster response capabilities to the world.

From designing forward-looking policy frameworks to deploying innovative disaster response apps, the NDMA has contributed extensively. He commended the NDRF and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) for building high-reliability teams trained to the highest standards.

A Transformative Decade: 2014–2024

Calling the past 10 years a “transformative decade”, Shri Shah attributed the progress to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, which redefined India’s disaster response by focusing on:

Capacity Building: Reaching down to the tehsil level

Speed: Rapid mobilization during crises

Efficiency: Use of cutting-edge technologies

Accuracy: Forecasting, early warnings, and awareness programs

The goal has decisively shifted from just offering relief to pursuing "Zero Casualty" outcomes. This proactive stance has already yielded success stories—Cyclone Fani in 2019 saw only one death compared to 10,000 during the 1999 Odisha super cyclone, and Cyclone Biparjoy resulted in zero casualties.

Institutional and Financial Empowerment

India's efforts have also seen a massive surge in budgetary allocations:

SDRF funding rose from ₹38,000 crore (2004–2014) to ₹1.44 lakh crore (2014–2024)

NDRF funding increased from ₹28,000 crore to ₹84,000 crore

Overall disaster management budget nearly tripled from ₹66,000 crore to ₹2 lakh crore

Furthermore, a ₹68,000 crore National Disaster Risk Management Fund has been established, enhancing the Centre’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

New Mandates and Grassroots Action Plans

Shri Shah directed all Relief Commissioners to prepare District Disaster Management Plans (DDMPs) within 90 days. He called for urgent formulation of a Lightning Action Plan, robust heatwave response timetables, and wider implementation of the Incident Response System.

Highlighting community-level readiness, he noted:

Launch of the Yuva Aapda Mitra scheme (₹470 crore) to train young disaster volunteers

Training of 1 lakh community responders, with 20% women participation

Promotion of inter-state mock drills and partnerships with Start-Up India to drive innovation in disaster relief tech

Environmental Stewardship as Core Strategy

Linking disaster risk with environmental degradation, Shri Shah emphasized climate change and global warming as key contributors to modern disasters. He underscored the Modi government’s environmental initiatives:

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)

Creation of Pro-Planet People (P3) movement

Launch of International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuel Alliance

Advocacy of a 10-point disaster risk reduction agenda and establishment of a G20 disaster risk task force

He reiterated that without environmental preservation, disaster mitigation efforts would remain incomplete.

Forward-Looking Vision

The Home Minister concluded by stating that India’s disaster management vision is no longer just about emergency response—it is now a national policy priority with strategic depth, scientific planning, and community participation at its core. He encouraged all states to submit nominations for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, which recognizes excellence in disaster response and planning.

With a strengthened foundation and a visionary roadmap ahead, India is preparing not only to respond to disasters but to prevent them through knowledge, unity, and sustainable practices.