Delhi Court Grants Bail to Traffic ASI in Bribery Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, accused in a bribery case connected to the Samaypur Badli traffic circle. The decision was made after the complainant, originally key to the case, withdrew his claims.

Special CBI Judge Atul Krishna Agarwal evaluated the bail plea, considering that the complainant alleged police personnel used him to gather funds from transporters, unknowingly as bribe money. The court's June 12 order noted the recovery of the bribe amount and found no need for custodial interrogation or further recovery efforts from Kumar.

The court stated that a voice sample from Kumar could be obtained without him being in custody and thus allowed bail against personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)