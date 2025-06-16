Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Traffic ASI in Bribery Case

A Delhi court granted bail to ASI Vijay Kumar in a bribery case after the complainant retracted his statement. The court noted that bribe money had been recovered and custodial interrogation was unnecessary. Kumar was granted bail on personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:45 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Traffic ASI in Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court has granted bail to assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, accused in a bribery case connected to the Samaypur Badli traffic circle. The decision was made after the complainant, originally key to the case, withdrew his claims.

Special CBI Judge Atul Krishna Agarwal evaluated the bail plea, considering that the complainant alleged police personnel used him to gather funds from transporters, unknowingly as bribe money. The court's June 12 order noted the recovery of the bribe amount and found no need for custodial interrogation or further recovery efforts from Kumar.

The court stated that a voice sample from Kumar could be obtained without him being in custody and thus allowed bail against personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

