Bomb Scare at Vidyodaya: An Unnerving Hoax
Vidyodaya Public School in Udupi received a bomb threat via email, leading to an evacuation and thorough investigation. The threat was found to be a hoax after a meticulous search by the police, who deployed a bomb disposal unit. An investigation to trace the email's origin is ongoing.
Udupi | Updated: 16-06-2025
Vidyodaya Public School in Udupi was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. The police received an email warning and conducted an intensive search of the premises to ensure student safety.
A comprehensive team, including a bomb disposal unit and canine squads, was deployed, but no suspicious objects were discovered. After clearing the premises, control was handed back to the school administration.
The police have launched an official investigation to trace the email's source, sternly classifying the threat as a hoax.
