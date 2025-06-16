Bomb Scare at Vidyodaya: An Unnerving Hoax

Vidyodaya Public School in Udupi was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. The police received an email warning and conducted an intensive search of the premises to ensure student safety.

A comprehensive team, including a bomb disposal unit and canine squads, was deployed, but no suspicious objects were discovered. After clearing the premises, control was handed back to the school administration.

The police have launched an official investigation to trace the email's source, sternly classifying the threat as a hoax.

(With inputs from agencies.)