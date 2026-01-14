Bomb Threat Sparks School Evacuation in Moga

A school in Moga experienced a tense situation on Wednesday following a bomb threat email. Police were quick to respond as the principal reported the alarming message, leading to an immediate evacuation.

Gurpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that officers searched the entire school premises to ensure safety. Students were safely sent home, and the threat was thoroughly investigated.

This incident mirrors previous hoax threats sent to educational institutions in Patiala and Jalandhar last month, highlighting ongoing concerns and necessitating strict security measures.

