Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks School Evacuation in Moga

A school in Moga was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email. Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Gurpreet Singh, conducted a thorough search of the premises. This follows similar hoax threats recently sent to schools in Patiala and Jalandhar, prompting increased vigilance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:42 IST
Bomb Threat Sparks School Evacuation in Moga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school in Moga experienced a tense situation on Wednesday following a bomb threat email. Police were quick to respond as the principal reported the alarming message, leading to an immediate evacuation.

Gurpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that officers searched the entire school premises to ensure safety. Students were safely sent home, and the threat was thoroughly investigated.

This incident mirrors previous hoax threats sent to educational institutions in Patiala and Jalandhar last month, highlighting ongoing concerns and necessitating strict security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
2
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
3
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Growth

Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Gro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026