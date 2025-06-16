Left Menu

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe's Emergency Surgery: Political Tensions and Uncertain Future

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, potential presidential candidate, was shot and hospitalized with a critical brain bleed. The attack, reminiscent of violent political turmoil in the 1980s, led to arrests and denials from rebel groups. Uribe belongs to a political dynasty linked to Colombia's turbulent history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:33 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, at the forefront of political affairs as a potential presidential candidate, remains hospitalized following a serious gunshot wound to the head earlier this month. The incident, which occurred during a campaign rally in Bogota on June 7, necessitated his transfer to emergency surgery due to a critical brain bleed, according to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital.

The hospital reported that Uribe, 39, underwent an urgent neurological procedure following clinical and imaging evidence revealing an acute inter-cerebral bleed. Earlier, the facility noted that Uribe had a secondary surgical procedure related to his initial injury but remained stable yet in critical condition.

Three suspects, including a teenager alleged to be the shooter, have been detained. The violence echoes Colombia's historical political assassinations, with the government probing connections to former guerrilla factions despite their denials. Senator Uribe, a member of the Democratic Center party, stems from a notable political lineage, with familial ties to significant figures in Colombia's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

