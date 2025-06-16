Court Highlights Police Inaction in Varanasi Missing Case

The Allahabad High Court has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh Police over the stagnation in efforts to locate a missing 21-year-old man from Varanasi. The case, which involves allegations of abduction, was brought to the court by Nitesh Kumar, the missing man's brother.

During a hearing, Justices Siddhartha Varma and Harvir Singh described the police's progress until June 12 as 'disgusting,' noting that no updates had been provided since the establishment of a police team on June 7. The court emphasized the need for accountability among police officials in such serious matters.

The court has mandated the state's director general of police to submit a detailed affidavit on the investigation thus far. The case is set to be reviewed again on July 9, as the court seeks to ensure that justice is served promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)