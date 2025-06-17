Empowering the Northeast: Transforming Periphery into Growth Engine

Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focused approach to transforming India's northeast from a periphery to a key growth engine, during his visit to Nagaland.

In a concerted outreach to deepen ties with northeastern states, Singh engaged with tribal and local representatives in Wokha district. He emphasized the Modi government's commitment to inclusive development and integrating tribal communities into the national growth narrative.

The visit, part of the Centre's broader initiative, seeks to enhance participation, ensure last-mile service delivery, and foster cooperative federalism. Projects like 'Income Generation from Banana Cultivation' underscore efforts to sustain livelihoods in remote regions.

