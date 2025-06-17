Left Menu

Empowering the Northeast: Transforming Periphery into Growth Engine

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to developing the northeast as a growth engine. Singh's visit to Nagaland engaged tribal communities and stressed inclusive development. The government aims to enhance connectivity and livelihoods with concrete schemes, emphasizing participatory governance and cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wokha | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:53 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focused approach to transforming India's northeast from a periphery to a key growth engine, during his visit to Nagaland.

In a concerted outreach to deepen ties with northeastern states, Singh engaged with tribal and local representatives in Wokha district. He emphasized the Modi government's commitment to inclusive development and integrating tribal communities into the national growth narrative.

The visit, part of the Centre's broader initiative, seeks to enhance participation, ensure last-mile service delivery, and foster cooperative federalism. Projects like 'Income Generation from Banana Cultivation' underscore efforts to sustain livelihoods in remote regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

