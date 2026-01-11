Left Menu

Inclusive Growth: Kerala’s Pathway to Prosperity Beyond Remittances

Union Minister Amit Shah advocates for a comprehensive development model in Kerala that transcends its reliance on remittances. Addressing a conclave, he highlights the need for inclusive economic growth, focusing on expanding tourism, education, Ayurveda, and technology sectors, urging political renewal to tap into Kerala’s potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for Kerala to transcend a remittances-dependent economy, advocating for an inclusive development strategy. Addressing the Kerala Kaumudi conclave, Shah underscored the limitations of reliance on remittances, urging a shift towards holistic growth.

He highlighted avenues such as tourism, the education sector, and maritime trade as untapped resources. By leveraging Kerala's strengths in Ayurveda, data storage, IT, and semiconductors, Shah called for a model that caters to all citizens, not just those with family working abroad.

Stressing the political landscape, Shah appealed for new political ideas, critiquing the existing two-party power structure. He praised Kerala's cultural and intellectual assets while drawing parallels to India's broader economic rise under Narendra Modi, promoting development beyond basic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

