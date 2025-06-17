Gordon Wilson Flats to Be Demolished as Government Moves to Amend RMA

The derelict and long-vacant Gordon Wilson Flats in central Wellington are set to be demolished, following a significant amendment to the Resource Management Act (RMA) announced by RMA Reform and Housing Minister Chris Bishop. The decision will strip the building of its protected heritage status, effectively ending years of planning impasse and community frustration.

The move, which will be formalized through an amendment to the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill, is expected to pass into law by mid-2025. It will make demolition a permitted activity, allowing Victoria University, the building’s current owner, to proceed without applying for resource consent.

Background: A Legacy of Risk and Inaction

The Gordon Wilson Flats have been a prominent but problematic feature on Wellington’s skyline since their closure in 2012, when engineers declared them structurally unsafe. Reports at the time warned that large concrete slabs from the building's exterior could detach during a strong wind or an earthquake, posing serious risks to public safety.

Originally constructed in 1959 and once used for social housing, the flats have been unoccupied for over a decade. Despite repeated efforts by various entities—including Victoria University, Wellington City Council, and central government—to find a solution, progress has stalled due to the building’s heritage classification under the Wellington City District Plan.

“The Gordon Wilson Flats sit as an ugly scar on the Wellington skyline, emblematic of a failed planning system that prioritises preservation of heritage, no matter the economic cost,” said Minister Bishop.

Details of the RMA Amendment

The Government will introduce an Amendment Paper during the Committee of the Whole House stage of the Bill’s progress through Parliament. The paper will include provisions to:

Remove the Gordon Wilson Flats’ heritage listing, making demolition legal without further approvals.

Designate the demolition as a permitted activity under the RMA, eliminating resource consent requirements.

Ensure that this amendment applies solely to the Gordon Wilson Flats, and does not automatically affect other heritage buildings across the country.

Bishop emphasized the broad consensus behind the decision, citing support from:

Victoria University, which owns the building and wishes to redevelop the site.

The Wellington City Council, which has consistently sought to remove the dangerous structure.

The public, many of whom view the building as a blight on the city.

Public Safety and Urban Renewal Prioritized

The Government's rationale behind the amendment is not only rooted in aesthetics or bureaucracy but also in public safety and responsible urban planning.

“Cities shouldn’t be museums,” Bishop noted, criticizing what he called “heritage at any cost” planning.

The building’s removal would unlock valuable urban land and allow for potential new developments that better align with Wellington’s modern housing and academic needs. The site, located near Victoria University’s Kelburn campus, is seen as a prime location for revitalization.

Wider Implications for Heritage Protection Nationwide

Though the Gordon Wilson Flats are being addressed through a one-off legislative amendment, the Bill also includes broader reforms:

It enables councils to more easily de-list heritage buildings from district plans.

It signals a philosophical shift in heritage preservation, balancing historical value against economic feasibility and public safety.

The Government is actively preparing replacement legislation for the Resource Management Act, with further updates expected later in 2025.

These changes suggest a growing governmental emphasis on practical heritage management, especially when public consensus supports redevelopment.

Timeline and Next Steps

The Amendment Paper will be introduced shortly during the Committee stage of the RMA Bill.

Passage of the full Bill is anticipated by mid-2025.

Once enacted, demolition of the Gordon Wilson Flats could proceed immediately, without further legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, public and stakeholder feedback on broader RMA reforms is expected to shape future heritage law.

End of an Era for a Controversial Landmark

The impending demolition of the Gordon Wilson Flats marks the end of a long-running urban stalemate and may signal a new era of balanced, flexible planning law in New Zealand. While heritage advocates may raise concerns, the overwhelming support for the building’s removal highlights a collective priority: safety, revitalization, and practical land use.

Wellingtonians can now look forward to the removal of a dangerous and disused structure—and the opportunity to redefine a key part of their city’s landscape.