Mexico Braces for Erick: Tropical Storm Set to Intensify into Hurricane

As Tropical Storm Erick gains momentum off Mexico's Pacific Coast, authorities have launched precautionary measures to safeguard residents. Expected to reach land as a hurricane later this week, the civil protection agency is actively coordinating with local officials in Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Guerrero for preventive actions.

The head of the civil protection agency, Laura Velazquez, announced during a presidential press conference that Erick is projected to impact the Pacific coast as a Category 2 hurricane, emphasizing preparations for the potentially devastating storm.

Currently located 700 km off Punta Maldonado, Guerrero, Erick is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm's approach has prompted a hurricane watch from Huatulco to Punta Maldonado on Mexico's tourist-friendly coastline.