Balancing Act: Courts' Complex Role in Free Speech and Competing Rights

NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian discussed the judicial challenges of balancing competing rights, such as free speech and the right to dignity. At a seminar, he highlighted the complexities courts face when determining which right should prevail in cases where rights clash, emphasizing contributions to human rights improvement in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:54 IST
Justice Ramasubramanian explained the judicial challenge when two rights clash, citing a Tamil Nadu party case where free speech was contested over film sentiments. He stressed that courts must delicately determine which right should prevail on a case-by-case basis without a definitive rule.

Courts' contributions to improving citizens' human rights, like access to justice and expanding Article 21, were highlighted, with Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther and other legal figures in attendance.

