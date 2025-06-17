Balancing Act: Courts' Complex Role in Free Speech and Competing Rights

NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian emphasized the intricate role of courts in balancing competing rights, such as free speech and dignity, during a seminar on human rights in India.

Justice Ramasubramanian explained the judicial challenge when two rights clash, citing a Tamil Nadu party case where free speech was contested over film sentiments. He stressed that courts must delicately determine which right should prevail on a case-by-case basis without a definitive rule.

Courts' contributions to improving citizens' human rights, like access to justice and expanding Article 21, were highlighted, with Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther and other legal figures in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)