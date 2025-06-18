Left Menu

Legal Showdown: California vs. Trump Over National Guard Control

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is examining whether President Trump's administration should return control of National Guard troops to California. Deployed in response to protests in Los Angeles, the legality and necessity of this deployment are being questioned by Governor Gavin Newsom in a lawsuit.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco deliberated on Tuesday whether the Trump administration should restore control of National Guard troops to Governor Gavin Newsom of California, following protests sparked by immigration raids in Los Angeles.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals had paused a previous lower court order requiring the return of control to California, as Governor Newsom's lawsuit contested the deployment as exceeding presidential authority.

The court's decision will have significant implications for federal and state jurisdiction, with Newsom contending the deployment violates both legal and ethical boundaries, while the administration argues it is crucial for maintaining order.

