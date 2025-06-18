Left Menu

North Korea Aids Russia: A New Era of Military Cooperation

North Korea is bolstering its alliance with Russia by sending thousands of military personnel and construction workers to aid in the reconstruction of Russia's Kursk region. The collaboration highlights their mutual opposition to U.S. and allied pressure, raising concerns over North Korea's access to advanced technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:41 IST
In a move signaling bolstered ties, North Korea is dispatching thousands of military construction workers and deminers to aid Russia's reconstruction efforts in the Kursk region, according to Russian officials. This development marks a deepening cooperation between the two nations, both of which are confronting tensions with the United States and its allies.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's decision to send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 workers comes amid ongoing military exchanges. Reports confirm that Pyongyang has already supplied combat troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's campaign against Ukraine. The cooperation extends to the erection of memorials for North Korean soldiers who died in combat.

These closer ties have raised international eyebrows, with the U.S., South Korea, and Japan expressing serious concerns about the implications. Critics argue that the cooperation could provide North Korea with advanced technologies for its nuclear and missile programs while undermining global security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

