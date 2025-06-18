Calcutta High Court Directs MGNREGA Implementation in West Bengal Amid Irregularities

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the MGNREGA scheme to be implemented prospectively in West Bengal from August 1, amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities.

The court allows the Centre to impose conditions to prevent future legal violations, while ensuring that past financial misconduct does not recur.

The decision aims to revive the scheme, which had been stalled for nearly three years, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in disbursement of funds, as initiated by the Centre's inquiry.

