Calcutta High Court Directs MGNREGA Implementation in West Bengal Amid Irregularities

The Calcutta High Court has mandated the prospective implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal starting August 1, following allegations of irregularities. Special conditions can be imposed to ensure no repeat of past mistakes. The Centre's inquiry into previous irregularities in wage disbursement continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the MGNREGA scheme to be implemented prospectively in West Bengal from August 1, amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities.

The court allows the Centre to impose conditions to prevent future legal violations, while ensuring that past financial misconduct does not recur.

The decision aims to revive the scheme, which had been stalled for nearly three years, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in disbursement of funds, as initiated by the Centre's inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

