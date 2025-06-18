Tragic Accident at Nikko Crossing Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident in Surajpur has left two young men dead after their motorcycle was struck by a canter at Nikko crossing. The devastating incident unfolded as the men attempted to overtake a bus, leading to loss of control and the fatal crash.

Police have identified the victims as Dheeraj, aged 20, and Kuldeep, 25, both residents of Jarcha in the Khurshidpura police jurisdiction. Dheeraj died instantly, while Kuldeep succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Surajpur Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh reported that the canter's driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered following a complaint from the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)