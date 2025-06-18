Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Nikko Crossing Claims Two Lives

Two young men lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident at Nikko crossing in Surajpur. The accident occurred when the bike they were riding on fell under a canter. The incident claimed the life of Dheeraj on the spot, while Kuldeep succumbed to his injuries later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:26 IST
Tragic Accident at Nikko Crossing Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Surajpur has left two young men dead after their motorcycle was struck by a canter at Nikko crossing. The devastating incident unfolded as the men attempted to overtake a bus, leading to loss of control and the fatal crash.

Police have identified the victims as Dheeraj, aged 20, and Kuldeep, 25, both residents of Jarcha in the Khurshidpura police jurisdiction. Dheeraj died instantly, while Kuldeep succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Surajpur Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh reported that the canter's driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered following a complaint from the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025