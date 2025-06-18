Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and UAE President Advocate for Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the Israel-Iran conflict by phone, agreeing on the need for an immediate end to hostilities. Putin expressed Russia's willingness to mediate in resolving concerns over Iran's nuclear program, seeking a diplomatic solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:49 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and UAE President Advocate for Peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amidst escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conducted a crucial phone discussion on Wednesday to address the Israel-Iran conflict. Both leaders concurred on the urgent necessity of halting hostilities, according to a Kremlin report.

In their conversation, President Putin reiterated Moscow's commitment to facilitating a diplomatic resolution. Russia is ready to mediate and help address Israeli and broader Western anxieties concerning Iran's contentious nuclear program, as highlighted by the Kremlin.

The dialogue underscores the pivotal diplomatic role that Russia is poised to play in defusing regional tensions and fostering peace through negotiated settlements and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025