Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and UAE President Advocate for Peace

Amidst escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conducted a crucial phone discussion on Wednesday to address the Israel-Iran conflict. Both leaders concurred on the urgent necessity of halting hostilities, according to a Kremlin report.

In their conversation, President Putin reiterated Moscow's commitment to facilitating a diplomatic resolution. Russia is ready to mediate and help address Israeli and broader Western anxieties concerning Iran's contentious nuclear program, as highlighted by the Kremlin.

The dialogue underscores the pivotal diplomatic role that Russia is poised to play in defusing regional tensions and fostering peace through negotiated settlements and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)