President Murmu Urges Civil Service Probationers to Uphold Excellence and Integrity

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, welcomed probationers from three key central services—the Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS), Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service (DAQAS), and Central Labour Service (CLS)—at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, delivering a powerful and visionary address that underscored the role of civil servants in shaping India’s progress and governance architecture.

The event marked an important milestone for these young officers, who represent the next generation of leaders in their respective fields. Congratulating the probationers, President Murmu described their selection as a reflection of their "determination and perseverance," and emphasized that their decisions and actions will directly influence the lives and well-being of citizens across India.

Corporate Law Service: Fostering Ethical Business Growth

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Corporate Law Service, the President highlighted the essential role of corporate governance in a growing economy.

“The corporate sector is a cornerstone of our national development. As enforcers and interpreters of corporate laws, your duty is not just regulatory—it is nation-building,” she said.

She encouraged officers to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth through fair and effective enforcement of corporate governance standards. Stressing the need for a transparent and predictable regulatory framework, she noted that such a system instills confidence among investors and entrepreneurs, both domestic and global.

Central Labour Service: Upholding Dignity and Justice for Workers

In her address to the Central Labour Service officers, President Murmu acknowledged their dual responsibility as both legal custodians and social facilitators.

“You are not only responsible for ensuring the enforcement of labour laws but also for acting as compassionate mediators between employers and employees,” she said.

She encouraged them to maintain a balance between productivity and equity, and to foster harmonious industrial relations. By promoting fair labour practices, they would not only ensure social justice but also contribute to India's economic competitiveness and workforce dignity.

She urged officers to remain sensitive to the vulnerabilities of informal sector workers and to actively support government missions on gig economy regulation, women’s workforce participation, and occupational safety.

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service: Ensuring Strategic Supremacy

Speaking to the officers of the Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service, the President underscored their critical role in ensuring the airworthiness and quality of military aviation assets.

“Your work transcends technical quality; it is about safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty and maintaining strategic deterrence,” she stated.

President Murmu emphasized the importance of rigorous testing and compliance, especially in the context of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence manufacturing. She noted that strengthening public-private collaboration in defence technologies was the way forward, citing the need for technology transfers, robust quality frameworks, and global standards alignment.

She further called on officers to embrace emerging trends in aerospace, such as AI-based diagnostics, drone systems, and advanced composites, which will play an increasing role in India’s modern battlefield.

A Call to Serve with Integrity and Purpose

Across all three services, President Murmu’s message was clear: Public service is a privilege that must be matched with unwavering integrity, empathy, and professionalism.

She urged the probationers to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability, serve with people-centric approaches, and stay adaptable to evolving policy and technological landscapes.

“Each of you, in your unique domain, is a torchbearer of the Constitution’s promise of justice, equality, and dignity. Serve not just with your skills, but with your hearts,” she concluded.

Building the Future Through Service

Today’s address by the President comes at a crucial juncture as India embraces rapid economic transformation, expanding global influence, and digital modernization. These young officers are now poised to contribute actively to policy execution, regulatory reform, and institutional strengthening that will define India’s development trajectory in the coming decades.

Their induction is a reminder of the transformational power of civil services in bridging policy and practice, state and society, and ideals with action.