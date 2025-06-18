Tensions Rise as Samajwadi Party Workers Evicted from Controversial Office

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when 35 Samajwadi Party workers were arrested after being evicted from an office, alleged to be operating illegally, in Nakatadana. Authorities, citing a previous notice, proceeded with the eviction, stating the building was designated for municipal board use.

The eviction, supervised by City Magistrate Vijayvardhan Tomar, saw police from seven stations aiding a municipal team in the anti-encroachment drive. A scuffle broke out as party workers protested the eviction, leading to the arrests. The building was locked, the party's signage removed, and labeled as municipal property.

SP district president Jagdev Singh 'Jagga' denounced the actions, accusing officials of disrespecting party symbols and mishandling leaders. Singh criticized BJP for properties built on encroached lands and warned of similar actions when Samajwadi Party regains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)