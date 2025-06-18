Tragedy Strikes: 11-Year-Old Drowns in Alwar Water Park

In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-year-old boy tragically drowned in a swimming pool at a water park in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

The young boy, identified as Naman Rajput, was at the water park with his parents when he ventured into the deeper end of the pool. Unaware of his movements for a time, the parents frantically started searching before discovering the tragic accident.

Authorities say he was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by medical professionals. In the wake of this tragedy, distraught family members and local residents mounted protests outside the hospital. Calls for strict measures against the pool's management were made, to which the police have responded by promising appropriate investigations and actions.

