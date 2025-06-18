Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 11-Year-Old Drowns in Alwar Water Park

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a water park in Alwar, Rajasthan. While playing in the pool, he moved towards the deeper area and was later found drowned. The incident has prompted protests demanding action against the pool operator, with police investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 11-Year-Old Drowns in Alwar Water Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-year-old boy tragically drowned in a swimming pool at a water park in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

The young boy, identified as Naman Rajput, was at the water park with his parents when he ventured into the deeper end of the pool. Unaware of his movements for a time, the parents frantically started searching before discovering the tragic accident.

Authorities say he was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by medical professionals. In the wake of this tragedy, distraught family members and local residents mounted protests outside the hospital. Calls for strict measures against the pool's management were made, to which the police have responded by promising appropriate investigations and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025