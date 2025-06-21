Left Menu

In-Law Allegations and Forced Marriage Drama in Ghazipur

Priyanka Kumari filed a complaint against her in-laws and other villagers in Ghazipur, alleging they falsely accused her of infidelity and attempted to force her into marriage with another man, Pintu Gond. The police are investigating allegations of violence based on her complaint, but no forced marriage evidence is found.

  • Country:
  • India

In a twisting tale, Priyanka Kumari, a 20-year-old resident of Ghazipur, filed a complaint with Karanta Police Station, accusing her in-laws and others of falsely alleging she had an affair and forcing her into a marriage with another man.

According to police sources, Kumari, who married Rohit Kumar earlier this year, was reportedly seen in a compromising situation with Pintu Gond on June 17. This encounter allegedly prompted her in-laws to pressure Pintu into performing a marriage ritual by applying vermilion on her forehead.

However, some villagers contend that Kumari refuted any affair. Investigation is underway after Kumari lodged a complaint alleging violence, though police haven't received any official claims regarding the forced marriage attempt.

