In-Law Allegations and Forced Marriage Drama in Ghazipur

In a twisting tale, Priyanka Kumari, a 20-year-old resident of Ghazipur, filed a complaint with Karanta Police Station, accusing her in-laws and others of falsely alleging she had an affair and forcing her into a marriage with another man.

According to police sources, Kumari, who married Rohit Kumar earlier this year, was reportedly seen in a compromising situation with Pintu Gond on June 17. This encounter allegedly prompted her in-laws to pressure Pintu into performing a marriage ritual by applying vermilion on her forehead.

However, some villagers contend that Kumari refuted any affair. Investigation is underway after Kumari lodged a complaint alleging violence, though police haven't received any official claims regarding the forced marriage attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)