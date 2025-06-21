Left Menu

Kupwara Police Seize Properties of PoK-Based Terror Handlers

Authorities in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, have confiscated properties associated with two individuals accused of organizing terrorism activities from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The accused, Mohammad Shafi Bara and Ghulam Mustafa, are involved in a long-standing terrorism case and are alleged to be orchestrating multiple terror activities cross-border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, authorities in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, have seized properties belonging to two individuals allegedly orchestrating terror activities from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The accused, identified as Mohammad Shafi Bara and Ghulam Mustafa, are natives of the Monbal area, police reported.

Both men have reportedly exfiltrated to PoK and are accused of orchestrating numerous terror incidents in the region, playing a key role in coordinating terrorism activities from across the border. Their properties in Handwara were attached under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Substances Act, and the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Police have acted following a court order under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), allowing for the attachment of properties belonging to proclaimed offenders. The attachments serve as a crucial move in the long-pending terrorism case registered at the Handwara police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

