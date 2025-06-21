Left Menu

Belarus Frees Key Dissidents Amid US Diplomatic Inroads

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, husband of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was released in Belarus along with 13 other political prisoners following a US diplomatic visit. Despite this, significant dissident figures, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, remain jailed under controversial charges, highlighting ongoing political tensions in Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:05 IST
Belarus Frees Key Dissidents Amid US Diplomatic Inroads
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has been released alongside 13 other political prisoners. The announcement followed a diplomatic visit by a senior US official to Belarus, according to Tsikhanouskaya's team on Saturday.

Tsikhanouski, a popular blogger and activist, had been imprisoned since 2020 but was freed just hours after a meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US envoy Keith Kellogg in Minsk. He is now in Vilnius, Lithuania, after his release.

Although this development brings hope, many high-profile dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski, remain imprisoned under politically charged accusations. The release serves as a reminder of Belarus' ongoing struggle with political repression, amidst attempts to improve Western relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025