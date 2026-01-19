Trump Invites Lukashenko to Join Board of Peace

In a diplomatic move that has piqued international interest, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The invitation is for Lukashenko to join Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace', a newly envisioned diplomatic initiative.

Ruslan Varankov, a spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, confirmed on Monday that Lukashenko received the invitation positively.

The development hints at a potential shift in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Belarus, raising questions about geopolitical strategy and alliances.

