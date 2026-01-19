Left Menu

Trump Invites Lukashenko to Join Board of Peace

Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to join a new initiative called the 'Board of Peace'. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed Lukashenko's positive reception towards the invitation through spokesperson Ruslan Varankov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a diplomatic move that has piqued international interest, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The invitation is for Lukashenko to join Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace', a newly envisioned diplomatic initiative.

Ruslan Varankov, a spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, confirmed on Monday that Lukashenko received the invitation positively.

The development hints at a potential shift in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Belarus, raising questions about geopolitical strategy and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

